KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — Positioning the elusive Bay Cat as a flagship species for research in the Maliau Basin Conservation Area (MBCA) could significantly strengthen the identity of this fully protected area while elevating its standing in global conservation and ecotourism.

The suggestion was put forward by Jadda Suhaimi, senior manager of Yayasan Sabah’s Conservation and Environmental Management Division, during the recent MBCA Ecotourism Workshop organised by Yayasan Sabah.

For Jadda, the suggestion carries personal value. In 1998, he had a rare encounter with the wild cat while driving near the Maliau Basin Studies Centre.

“It was around noon, and I was surprised when I saw a wild animal crossing the road. I could clearly see that its body colour was reddish, and I’m very sure it was a Bay Cat.

“The tail was longer than its body – a distinctive feature of a Bay Cat,” he said.

Such sightings are incredibly scarce. The species is so elusive that even camera-trap images across Borneo are limited.

In July 2025, MBCA rangers documented a rare dark-morph Bay Cat during a night walk – an observation welcomed by conservationists because dark-morph individuals are seldom photographed.

The Bay Cat, found only in Borneo, is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Its population is believed to be declining due to habitat loss, low densities and its naturally secretive behaviour.

Researchers estimate that the species occurs at very low densities even in intact forests, making confirmed records in MBCA especially significant.

The cat is known to inhabit the Maliau Basin – often called the “Lost World of Sabah” – an area famed for its near-pristine rainforest, deep circular basin and limited human disturbance.

Its presence, researchers say, is a strong indicator that the ecosystem remains healthy, intact and stable.

Similar in size to a large domestic cat, the Bay Cat has a long tail and either a reddish or grey coat. Both colour morphs are found in Borneo, although sightings of either are exceptionally uncommon.

The Bay Cat (Catopuma badia), along with the Sunda Clouded Leopard, Marbled Cat, Flat-headed Cat and Leopard Cat, forms part of Borneo’s unique assemblage of wild felids.

Of these, the Bay Cat and Flat-headed Cat are considered the least understood due to limited scientific records.

Strengthening MBCA’s identity, Jadda believes the Bay Cat could play a symbolic role for conservation efforts within MBCA.

“I think the Bay Cat represents the spirit of Maliau Basin – mysterious, ancient and undisturbed.

“We probably don’t promote it for sightings, but rather promote the idea that MBCA is still wild enough for a species like this to survive,” he emphasised.

If adopted, the Bay Cat could position Maliau Basin as the “home of the world’s rarest cat,” potentially enhancing Sabah’s standing as a global conservation leader and attracting researchers, conservationists and responsible ecotourists.

Part of the proposal includes using the Bay Cat in educational materials, ranger outreach programmes and interpretive signage, without turning it into a tourism commodity.

The iconic concept would highlight wilderness protection rather than wildlife viewing.

A global conservation treasure hidden in the remote heart of Sabah, MBCA remains one of the world’s last frontiers of untouched nature.

Much of the basin’s interior can only be accessed on foot, and strict protection measures prevent commercial logging and large-scale development.

Peter Feilbergh, Executive Director of Preferred by Nature (PbN), once described MBCA as unique – not just for Sabah or Asia, but for the entire planet.

A resource and wildlife survey carried out last year recorded several important discoveries, including new bird records and updated information on banteng and pygmy elephant distribution.

Maliau Basin’s forests continue to yield new scientific data with every survey, strengthening arguments for maintaining strong protection measures.

Researchers also highlight that areas like MBCA serve as genetic reservoirs for Bornean wildlife, providing safe havens for species affected by deforestation and fragmentation in other parts of the island.

As Yayasan Sabah considers the proposal, the potential adoption of the Bay Cat as a flagship species reflects a broader effort to reposition MBCA as both a conservation stronghold and a centre for research-driven ecotourism.

For now, the cat remains rarely seen – a reminder of how wild Maliau Basin still is. — The Borneo Post