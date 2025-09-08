KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Artists and students are being invited to leave their mark on the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) through a public sculpture competition aimed at capturing the spirit of Kuala Lumpur as a global hub rooted in local identity.

Themed “Intersection of Exchanges”, the contest is seeking bold, dynamic designs that reflect the diverse flows of people, ideas and cultures that define the capital.

Organisers said the winning work would not only stand as a striking installation but could also become a permanent landmark within the financial district.

“We want to give form to the soul of Kuala Lumpur — a city where heritage and innovation, community and capital, architecture and nature converge,” TRX said in a statement announcing the open call.

Two categories are being offered:

Main Category for Malaysian artists, designers, collectives and studios, with a top prize of RM50,000 and two runner-up prizes of RM10,000 each.

Student Category for Malaysians studying locally or abroad, as well as international students in Malaysian institutions aged 16 and above. The winner will receive RM10,000, while two runners-up will take home RM2,500 each.

Beyond prize money, organisers said winning works may be realised and permanently installed at TRX, subject to feasibility and budget.

Submissions must include an artist bio and portfolio, a concept proposal with sketches and material details, an artist statement linking the idea to TRX’s values, and a high-level budget estimate.

Entries should be compiled in PDF format (maximum 15MB) and emailed to [email protected] with the subject line: Art @ TRX Open Call Submission – [Your Name].

The competition launched on August 7 and the deadline for submissions is September 30. Winners will be announced on October 31, alongside a mini showcase of selected works.

Entries will be judged on originality, feasibility, artistic merit, relevance to TRX’s themes of sustainability, inclusivity and innovation, as well as their potential to engage the public.

Use of sustainable materials or technology integration will also be encouraged.

Further details and queries can be directed to [email protected]