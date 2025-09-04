KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A dazzling image of Malaysia and its neighbours taken from space has caught the attention of social media users after the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared the photo on social media.

The jaw-dropping shot from orbit was captured at 12.42am by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), showing Kuala Lumpur and Singapore glowing like jewels, was shared by the US Embassy of Kuala Lumpur on Facebook.

The embassy called it “a stunning view from 257 miles above Southeast Asia!”

From that height, even tiny details stood out, including fishing boats dotting the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.

Also visible were the bright city grids of Bangkok, Phnom Penh, and Ho Chi Minh City, sparkling across the region.

“Southeast Asia looking beautiful—even from space,” the embassy summed up.

The post quickly drew likes and comments from followers who couldn’t get over how clearly Malaysia could be seen from the International Space Station.

For Malaysians scrolling through social media, the picture was a rare reminder of just how striking the country looks from above the clouds.