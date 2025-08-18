PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today said that it has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to 112 operational points across its highways, including the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2), surpassing its target of 100 charging points by the end of 2025.

In a press statement, PLUS said the chargers are located at selected Rest and Service Areas (R&Rs), lay-bys and petrol stations to improve accessibility for EV users.

“These chargers offer output power ranging from 47 kW to 200 kW, enabling vehicles to reach up to 80 per cent charge within 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s specifications and existing battery level,” said PLUS Chief Commercial Officer Mohd Fauzi Puniran.

A list of the 112 EV charging points across PLUS-operated highways. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said the effort is part of the PLUS Green Roadmap 2.0 and supports the national target of 1,000 fast charging points by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan (2021–2030).

She added that PLUS is also developing Malaysia’s first highway EV hub at the Seremban R&R (Southbound), led by Terra ChargEV, a joint venture between PLUS’ subsidiary Terra PLUS Sdn Bhd and Green EV Charge, which is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2027.

The company is targeting 350 EV charging points by 2028 and will roll out a “Charge and Chill” pilot project at selected toll plazas by 2025, combining charging facilities with food and beverage outlets.

PLUS said the charging points are equipped with universal CCS2 connectors, making them compatible with most major EV brands.