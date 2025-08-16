KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — For many 20-year-olds, learning to drive is the first step to independence, but one Malaysian youth took that milestone to a whole new level.

Halimie Abdul from Rawang unexpectedly won a RM180,000 BYD Seal electric car before even finishing his driving lessons.

The life-changing surprise came through BJAK’s 8.8 Mega Giveaway, which encouraged Malaysians to obtain free insurance quotes for a chance to win.

“I’m in the midst of completing my driving lessons and never imagined I would own a car so soon,” Halimie said.

“When I heard my name, I froze in disbelief. It was an overwhelming moment of joy that brought me to tears.”

Bigger than new gadgets and household items on the prize list, the EV grand prize has drawn headlines for its dramatic twist of fate.

The campaign attracted over 120,000 local entries and awarded 2,500 participants with free VIP services, including unlimited towing and extended coverage.

For Halimie, however, the only obstacle left is finishing his driving lessons before he can fully enjoy his new car.

He has already promised that his first official drive will be an unforgettable ride with his parents beside him.