KUALA NERUS, Aug 6 — A researcher from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has discovered a new fish species, ‘Rogadius azizahae’, in the waters of the South China Sea, marking a significant addition to Malaysia’s rich marine biodiversity.

Dr Tun Nurul Aimi Mat Jaafar, from UMT’s Faculty of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences, said that the unique species was discovered on June 5 and 30, 2016, off the coasts of Terengganu and Johor, during a scientific expedition on demersal fisheries resources in the east coast exclusive economic zone, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries.

She said that the fish species, which belongs to the flathead family, has been officially recognised by Zootaxa, an international taxonomic authority, which validated the species’ name prior to its publication in the Journal of Fish Biology on Aug 4, 2025.

“These three specimens were discovered at depths of between 53 and 58 metres, during a scientific expedition involving UMT researchers, officers from the Department of Fisheries, and students,” she added.

“Rogadius azizahae, or its local name Baji Azizah, is a small-sized fish measuring between 10 and 11 centimetres in length. It features a fine dark pattern on its pelvic fins and a translucent white centre,” she said at a press conference at UMT, here, today.

She said that Baji Azizah is a species of bottom-dwelling fish, which is difficult to detect due to its flat body shape and brownish colouration, which closely resembles the seabed.

Dr Tun Nurul Aimi Mat Jaafar from the Faculty of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), together with UMT’s lead research fellow Prof Dr Siti Azizah Mohd Nor, showcases a newly discovered fish species from the South China Sea, named Rogadius azizahae. — Bernama pic

These features make the species highly adept at natural camouflage, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the deep-sea sand.

She added that the discovery is proof that Malaysian waters, particularly the South China Sea, remain rich in untapped biodiversity, with many marine treasures still waiting to be explored for the benefit of humanity.

“This opens up vast opportunities for further research into the benthic fish community in Malaysian waters, which remains largely unexplored.

“In fact, it also provides a platform for UMT to strengthen marine conservation efforts, deepen understanding of marine ecosystems, and support the enhancement of national fisheries resource management policies.

She said that the scientific name ‘azizahae’ was chosen as a tribute to Prof Dr Siti Azizah Mohd Nor, UMT’s Senior Research Fellow, in recognition of her significant contributions to the field of molecular ecology and the conservation of fish biodiversity in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Siti Azizah, who was also present at the press conference, said that further research would be conducted to better understand the characteristics and ecological significance of the newly discovered species.

“We still don’t know the full details about this fish, but it is important to conserve all aquatic species to protect the richness of marine biodiversity.

“A higher level of biodiversity in an ecosystem increases its resilience, which is especially crucial in the face of global climate change, as it affects both marine life and humans,” she said. — Bernama