BATU PAHAT, Aug 6 — In a corner of the Arena Warna complex in Ayer Hitam — a popular spot for traditional handicrafts and snacks — an elderly couple can be seen diligently serving customers at their souvenir shop.

With warm and welcoming smiles, 70-year-old Wang Ah Hie and his 69-year-old wife Karen Lim proudly display a range of locally themed merchandise, including T-shirts bearing the words “Malaysia”, “Johor” and “Ayer Hitam”.

For the couple, these items are more than just products for sale — they are a symbol of their love and devotion to the country.

“When tourists return to their home countries, they take a piece of Malaysia with them. This is our small way of introducing the country to visitors and fostering a sense of patriotism among locals,” he told Bernama at his shop.

The couple began modestly by selling handmade crafts by others — including pottery, vases, fridge magnets and T-shirts — by the roadside in Ayer Hitam in 1980. In 2000, they took a step forward by launching their own products under the ‘Kampungku’ brand. — Picture from X/Bernama

What makes their business even more unique is that most of the designs for their T-shirts, mugs, jackets, tote bags and caps are created by their eldest son, Wang Sin Ee, 45.

Sin Ee said they opened a branch at Senai International Airport in 2015, aiming to attract foreign tourists seeking to take home a memento of Malaysia.

“We want tourists not just to buy our products as souvenirs, but also to feel proud when wearing something that says ‘Malaysia’. Patriotism isn’t just for locals — it can be shared with others too,” he said.

According to him, the distinctive designs of Kampungku’s T-shirts have drawn strong interest from tourists from Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, and Middle Eastern countries.

“We come up with more than 20 T-shirt designs every year due to strong demand. We make sure every design reflects elements of Malaysia — from the colours to the lettering. That’s what makes them stand out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yong Peng District Council secretary Muhamad Sharul Azmi Md Kamil described the family’s efforts as extraordinary in promoting national identity through small-scale entrepreneurship.

“Imagine, for over four decades they have tirelessly promoted the names Malaysia, Johor, and Ayer Hitam to foreign tourists. This is a remarkable example of ordinary citizens helping to elevate the country’s image on the global stage,” he said. — Bernama