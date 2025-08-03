ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 3 — Legoland Malaysia Resort has expressed its continued commitment to highlighting local cultural elements with distinctive Malaysian flair in support of the Visit Johor Year (TMJ) 2026 campaign.

Its vice-president, CS Lim, said the theme park has always prioritised the promotion of local culture through its seasonal celebrations and thematic events.

“Although Legoland Malaysia is an international theme park, we always prioritise celebrating local culture and festivals, through Lego-themed decorations and construction, cultural performances and activities that highlight Malaysian heritage.

“Therefore, ahead of TMJ 2026, we will continue to enrich this cultural touch through seasonal campaigns, special events and strategic collaborations to ensure visitors enjoy a unique experience with Malaysian identity,” he told Bernama.

The Johor government is targeting 12 million visitors from home and abroad in conjunction with TMJ 2026.

Lim said package deals with itineraries that combine Legoland Malaysia and other locations, such as Mersing Island, Desaru, as well as eco-tourism and cultural heritage attractions, are also offered to allow visitors to explore interesting destinations in Johor.

He said the park currently receives a significant number of visitors not only from within Malaysia but also from neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Indonesia, which contributes to strong economic spillover in the Iskandar Puteri area.

“Our presence supports the local economy, including hotel operations, shopping malls, transport services, and food and beverage outlets. This, in turn, generates job opportunities for the local community,” he said.

Lim also shared that comprehensive preparations are already underway to accommodate the expected surge in visitors by 2026.

These include upgrading key facilities, enhancing staff skills, hiring additional personnel, and planning for improved visitor capacity management, which may involve extending the park’s operating hours, he said.

Lim said Johor has the potential to emerge as a leading regional tourist destination, citing its strategic location and the development of key infrastructure projects such as the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link and expanded transportation networks.

“Johor is easily accessible to international and regional tourists, without relying solely on domestic flights. Visitors can travel via road, ferry, or flight from Kuala Lumpur and Changi Airport.

“Therefore, we see Johor as a strategic location and not a challenge due to its proximity to Singapore (with the Johor Causeway), which is one of the busiest travel hubs in the region,” he added. — Bernama