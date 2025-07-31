PETALING JAYA, July 31 — After seven years of hitting the books, Lofi Girl — the beloved animated figure behind the viral “lo-fi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” YouTube stream — has finally wrapped up her studies.

In a TikTok video shared on July 29 spotted by E! Online, the ever-studious character apparently swapped her signature headphones for a graduation cap, proudly holding a laptop that read, “THE END”.

The clip featured audio from Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm: “Finally, finished with all my homework. I don’t know what I learned, but I know I’m done learning.”

The internet, of course, rejoiced. YouTube’s official TikTok account commented, “girl congratulations and we MEAN THAT”, while Duolingo Brazil chimed in with “End of an era”.

Lofi Girl has been a fixture on YouTube since 2018, looping endlessly in a cozy, Studio Ghibli-style animation as lo-fi beats played in the background. Her study sessions were briefly interrupted in 2020 and 2022 due to copyright complaints, but YouTube later restored the streams.

The channel, originally known as ChilledCow, now boasts over 15 million subscribers.

As for what’s next? No one’s sure — but for now, Lofi Girl is finally taking a well-earned break.