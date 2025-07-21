KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — For the next two weeks until August 3, visitors to Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown can experience a creative twist on the area’s heritage through four new public art installations.

The temporary urban structures are part of the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week 2025 (KLAW 2025), which celebrates architecture, arts and heritage in the city centre.

Themed Reviving the City's Heartbeat, the installations are a collaboration between young architects and local businesses.

They are located at:

lepaX at REXKL

Twist Potato at Pik Wah Bar and Cafe

ngo-kha-ki at Four Points by Sheraton KL

Prism of Merdeka at a pavement corner along Jalan Panggong

Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) president Adrianta Aziz said the locations were chosen for their strong architectural identity and connection to Chinatown’s urban history.

C.I.S Network president Datuk Vincent Lim (left) and Malaysian Institute of Architect president Adrianta Aziz speak to Malay Mail at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week on July 20, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“There is a reflection and meaning behind it.

“We want people to portray their interest and background of these places because architecture is not just about design but (an expression of) people's heart, and we want to bring back all these reflections,” he told Malay Mail during the launch of KLAW 2025 yesterday.

KLAW 2025 is an initiative under ARCHIDEX 2025, held as part of the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival and jointly organised by PAM and C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd.

C.I.S Network president Datuk Vincent Lim said the four sites were selected based on feasibility, taking into account traffic flow, pedestrian access and safety.

“Apart from promoting architecture, heritage and art, we want to add value to the community here especially the main tourist spots with the hope that local authorities will continue to maintain cleanliness at these areas,” he told Malay Mail.

One of the four architecture installations launched during the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week on July 20, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

On whether the installations will remain after the event, Adrianta said they were meant to be temporary, but hinted at long-term possibilities.

“This is only a starting point. Perhaps in the future we will be able to sit down with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other stakeholders to make them permanent.

“The feedback from DBKL has been very positive with good support from our mayor, I believe next year there will be more collaboration with the federal government and local authorities,” he said.