BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 20 — Armed with a cherished family recipe, a husband-and-wife duo turned their humble beginnings into a thriving muruku business, attracting customers from both Malaysia and abroad.

Idris Alias, 67, and his wife, Fatimah Ishak, 63, from Guar Perahu, here, started their small home-based business in 1984 after she inherited a muruku recipe from her mother-in-law.

“I was seven months pregnant at the time, so we only made small batches of the crunchy snack. We had very little capital to start with. But I gave it a go, taking orders from friends.

“From those early days making muruku at home, we managed to grow the business under the brand name ‘Muruku Bonda’. Nine years ago, we opened a shop in Kubang Semang, funded by profits we steadily reinvested,” Fatimah told Bernama.

She said that Muruku Bonda uses natural ingredients, with no artificial colouring, and entirely free from eggs, anchovies, or any animal-based products, making it ideal for those following a vegetarian diet.

Interestingly, over 85 per cent of their customers are from the Chinese community, making Chinese New Year their peak sales period.

“We even received orders from Taiwan at one point, but had to turn them down because the shipping costs were too high. Still, the customer flew over themselves and bought in bulk to take home,” she added.

Muruku Bonda’s recipe dates back over 40 years ago to Idris Alias’ mother. — Bernama pic

Currently, the couple operates with just two frying machines – usually only one runs on regular days, producing around 150 kilogrammes (kg) of muruku daily, increasing to 200kg during festive periods.

Idris shared that their son and daughter-in-law now help run the family business.

One of their main challenges, he explained, is limited operating space, which makes it difficult to meet growing demand. They even had to decline an offer to stock Muruku Bonda in a major convenience store chain.

On most days, just one frying machine is used to produce 150kg of Muruku Bonda daily at the shop in Kubang Semang, Penang, but the second fryer picks up the load for festive days when demand soars. — Bernama pic

Nonetheless, the couple remain determined to expand into a larger facility in the future, with hopes of passing the business down to their only child.

“My advice to young entrepreneurs is to understand your product and your customers, and to have patience. That is vital in the business world.

“Most importantly, as Muslims, we must remember to give charity and pay zakat. That’s the key to lasting blessings. Not just in wealth, but also in health,” Idris said. — Bernama