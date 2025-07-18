KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Ancom Crop Care’s scholarship programme for Penang-born students is now open for its final cycle, with applications accepted from July 18 to October 14, 2025.

The scholarship, worth up to RM10,000 per student for tuition fees, is aimed at students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds in Penang.

It is open to those who have secured admission to any local government or private university — excluding Medicine and Dentistry — as well as those who have applied and are still awaiting offer letters.

Students currently in their second, third or final year of undergraduate study may also apply.

Launched in May 2023 by Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd — a subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia-listed Ancom Nylex Berhad — the scholarship was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

This year marks the third and final round of applications under the programme.

Application forms and full eligibility details are available at ancomcropcare.com.my and ancomnylex.com.

To date, 41 students from various universities across Malaysia have benefited from the programme.