MELAKA, July 17 — A strategic collaboration between fishermen in Langkawi and Pantai Kundor here is being developed through an innovative pilot project on mud crab (ketam nipah) farming, which is expected to become a new economic driver, particularly during the monsoon season.

Pantai Kundor assemblywoman Tuminah Kadi said the project, spearheaded by the Malaysian Innovation Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), not only involves technology transfer but also serves as a platform to connect fishing communities from two different states to share knowledge, techniques and experiences in modern mud crab farming.

“We will adapt the successful mud crab farming model implemented in Langkawi as the foundation for the Melaka project, making the necessary adjustments based on local geographical conditions,” she said.

Tuminah added that selected fishermen representatives will travel to Langkawi to learn modern farming techniques, including soft-shell crab production technology, which will later be adapted at several identified locations in Melaka based on suitability.

She said this after visiting the proposed mud crab and mussel (kupang) farming site at the Sungai Lereh fishing jetty here.

She added that the project is seen as a long-term measure to help fishermen whose income is often affected during the monsoon season, when fishing activities are restricted.

“With mud crab farming, fishermen can generate income throughout the year without depending on sea conditions. This is not just a farming project but an economic lifeline during the monsoon season,” she said.

Tuminah explained that innovative farming methods will be used, such as small-scale plastic boxes with a saltwater flow system, which has been researched for its suitability.

She added that initial studies have found the availability of mud crab seeds in the Sungai Lereh area, giving the project an advantage in developing an industry with strong local and international demand.

“Langkawi has proven this model works. Now it is Melaka’s turn to adapt this innovation with the help of Mosti and experienced entrepreneurs. If this pilot project succeeds, we aim to expand it to fishing cooperatives and involve the younger generation in coastal areas. Apart from mud crabs, we will also study the potential for mussel farming at several fishing jetties,” she said. — Bernama