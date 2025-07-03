KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — During the launch of the refreshed Proton e.MAS 7 with new colour options, Pro-Net has announced that Wireless and Wired Apple CarPlay support is finally coming in the next couple of weeks.

The long-awaited mobile connectivity feature along with additional enhanced features and updates will be rolled out via an Over-The-Air (OTA) software update. It will be rolled out in stages starting July 21, 2025 via a Flyme Auto OS update.

A working example of Wireless Apple CarPlay has been showcased during today’s event and it looks great on a large 15.4″ 2.5K display. You get four rows of icons which makes it look like a giant iPad.

For those using Android, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as Android Auto support will be available by the end of this year. Previously, we were told that Android Auto support is aimed for Q4 2025 release.

Besides Apple CarPlay, the refreshed OTA update will also allow drivers to retain their last-used settings, a most wanted feature that has been requested among existing Proton e.MAS 7 owners.

In addition, the new update will also provide more personalised options for the EV’s low speed pedestrian warning system (also known as Ice Cream Truck Sound). Besides its current Classical Tone, feature will add two new sound profiles: Galactic Note and Space Walk.

Once selected, the selected melody for low speed pedestrian warning will remain even upon the next vehicle start-up.

The new Flyme Auto OS update also adds support for more third party apps including Zoom for Cars, izi.TRAVEL and Vivaldi Browser.

In case you missed it, Proton has now included the Tonneau Cover as standard with the refreshed Proton e.MAS 7, worth RM300. If you currently own an e.MAS 7, you won’t be left out as Proton says existing owners will soon receive the cover for free. — SoyaCincau