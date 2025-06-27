KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — As the Grab EV service is only meant for KLIA Terminal 1 rides at the moment, we were originally under the impression that the Grab EV drivers have to come back to KLIA empty-handed once they have their passengers to the destination.

As it turns out, that is not the case, as Grab EV drivers can pick up KLIA-bound customers when they head back to the airport.

“So, we don’t want them to come back empty,” said Rashid Shukor, Director of Country Operations and Mobility of Grab Malaysia. Rashid pointed out that customers who booked the Standard 6-seater service might be able to obtain Grab EV’s BYD M6 electric MPV, as long as their destination is KLIA.

However, the M6 will be assigned randomly to customers just like any other 7-seater vehicle in the service.

This is unlike in KLIA Terminal 1, whereby you can specifically choose between the Grab EV or the usual Standard 6-seater service.

Aside from getting the BYD M6 as their ride, Grab EV customers also get to enjoy several perks, including having their pick-up point at Level 3, which is the same floor as the airport’s arrival hall.

For the Standard 6-seater customers, the pick-up point is located at Level 1 instead.

In addition to that, there is also a dedicated waiting area in the form of the Grab EV Lounge near the pick-up point.

That being said, the Grab EV service does cost slightly more than the Standard 6-seater option, although the fare differences depend on the destination.

As a comparison, the Grab EV service costs RM28 more than its Standard 6-seater counterpart when we set our Bukit Bintang office as the destination.

However, when we set Ayer@8 in Presint 8 of Putrajaya as the destination which is much closer to KLIA, the difference was only RM5. — SoyaCincau