KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — When you talk about Malaysia’s indie culture, it’s clear how much it has grown over the years — fuelled by passionate youth expressing themselves through music, art, and, yes, publishing.

You may have come across many indie publishing houses across the country, but here’s one that goes beyond just books — meet Rabak-Lit, the boundary-pushing force reshaping the scene.

Founded by Mohd Jayzuan — a well-known author, poet, and musician — Rabak-Lit began as a part-time publishing venture in Ipoh around 2012.

“The purpose of starting up Rabak-Lit was so we can dedicate ourselves to the arts and not have to work full-time at other jobs,” said Jayzuan to Malay Mail recently.

The project initially focused on publishing work by a close-knit network of friends in Ipoh.

It only transitioned into a full-fledged publishing house in 2019, when it was taken over by Izzat Amir, an active industry player with over 10 years of experience in publishing, having started his career with PTS Publications and Puteh Press.

Now based in Seremban, Rabak-Lit stands out for its unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and the independent spirit that defines each of its book releases.

Among its standout titles are Rebel Playlist by Nasir Jani and Gonzo Tanpa Fiasco by Ku Syafiq, both of which received positive reviews nationwide.

Current head Izzat Amir giving a talk on the latest collaboration with SIAR, a local OTT platform. — Picture courtesy of Rabak-Lit

From books to sneakers: Reviving Fung Keong

Not content with being just a publishing house, Rabak-Lit has branched into other creative ventures — organising mini concerts, hosting gigs, and producing T-shirts and shoes.

“Rabak-Lit is now, I’d say, more like a cultured campaign company,” said Izzat.

“We’ve grown into more than just a publishing house.”

Arguably its most talked-about venture is the revival of the iconic Fung Keong sneakers — once a staple in the 1980s and 1990s — through a partnership with the original rubber shoe brand.

“The main purpose of the collaboration was to bring the legendary Fung Keong shoes (FK sneakers) back to the Malaysian market after being discontinued in 1990.

The sneakers now are under Rabak-Lit’s rights through a collaboration agreement with Fung Keong, which also allows us to use the FK name,” he added.

Negotiations began in 2022, and by 2023, the first revival sneaker — the “FK Action Nasir Jani” — was launched in collaboration with the actor-director himself.

Since then, FK sneakers have featured collaborations with other Malaysian icons.

Datuk M. Nasir signs the ‘FK Kembara Seniman Jalanan’ sneakers. — Picture courtesy of Rabak-Lit

At the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) 2025, the “FK Kembara Seniman Jalanan M. Nasir” edition drew buzz — a tribute to the 1986 cult film starring Datuk M. Nasir. Nearly 70 per cent of that release has already sold out.

A limited-edition pair inspired by the character “Osman Tikus” — played by the late Pyan Habib — was also released and quickly became a collector’s item.

Another hit: the “FK Keluang Man” sneakers, launched alongside the film’s gala premiere. These too received glowing reviews and have seen over 200 pre-orders since May.

Rabak-Lit has also teamed up with actor Adam John and Kelantanese punk band NO GOOD for sneaker editions inspired by their distinctive styles.

Coming soon: the FK SIAR Sneakers, in collaboration with local OTT platform SIAR, which celebrates Malaysian cinema across eras and genres.

“The new sneakers will be launched as part of the ‘50 Tahun Filem Malaysia’ campaign, a special event set to take place at the end of the year, which celebrates Malaysian films.”

Rabak-Lit’s published titles showcased at KLIBF 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

What’s next for Rabak-Lit

The company shows no signs of slowing down.

Beyond sneakers, Izzat shared that Rabak-Lit will be managing merchandise for the Tamasya Anak Muda concert at the end of June and participating in Malaysia’s Art of Speed event in late July.

There are also author tours planned, with upcoming stops in Johor, Ipoh, and Pahang.

If you’ve made it this far, it’s clear that this is no ordinary publishing house — Rabak-Lit is a living testament to Malaysia’s indie spirit, and its momentum is only building.

When asked about store expansion, Izzat explained that Rabak-Lit already distributes its books and products nationwide — from SMO Bookstore in Kelantan and Terengganu, to Gerakbudaya in Petaling Jaya, and Badan Cemerlang in Johor.

“Our distribution already covers the whole of Malaysia,” he added.

With concert merchandise in the works, author tours on the road, and new sneaker drops — including the FK SIAR edition linked to a national film campaign — Rabak-Lit is charging ahead, proving that its indie mission is just getting started.