IPOH, June 12 — While many new malls across Malaysia struggle to attract visitors, Ipoh’s Yik Fong Complex is enjoying a nostalgic revival, thanks to the return of retro arcade games that are pulling in a younger crowd.

Opened in 1983, Yik Fong Complex has outlasted several iconic shopping landmarks in Ipoh, including Super Kinta, Emporium Perak, Crescendo, and the Yau Tet Shin Bazaar.

However, the rise of modern malls like Ipoh Parade and Aeon Mall saw the complex’s popularity wane among locals.

In recent years, Yik Fong has been informally dubbed “Plaza Low Yat Ipoh” due to its reputation as a hub for electronics and IT products. This niche attracted mostly foreign customers with its competitive prices.

But the December 2023 launch of the Yik Fong Theme Park, a family entertainment centre, has sparked a resurgence of interest among locals, particularly younger visitors and families.

Visitors enjoying table tennis at the Yik Fong Theme Park in Ipoh, a favourite activity among older patrons. — Picture by John Bunyan

A new crowd drawn by nostalgia and excitement

T Thivayapriya, 25, a staff member at the theme park, noted the shift in the complex’s foot traffic.

“We’ve seen more locals coming in, especially during holidays and weekends,” she told Malay Mail.

“Most of them are teenagers who come with friends, but we’re also seeing more families bringing their children.”

The theme park features over 50 arcade games, ranging from traditional setups to modern experiences.

“We have coin-operated machines, pinball, video games like racing, shooting, and fighting games, water arcade games, and many classic arcade setups.

“There are also virtual reality (VR) games, X Jump trampolines, laser tag, and even a 7D movie world theatre. For the VR and 7D experiences, customers feel like they’re part of the game or movie,” Thivayapriya explained.

Fun for all ages

A dedicated section offers arcade games tailored for children aged 12 and below, while a go-kart circuit, complete with indoor and outdoor tracks, has become a major attraction.

“There are different kart options, including Kids Kart, Junior Kart, Junior Kart Plus, Mini Kart, and Drift Kart,” Thivayapriya said.

Both the VR and go-kart experiences come with package deals offering discounted rates for families and groups of friends.

Arcade games are priced between RM1 and RM10, go-kart rides range from RM20 to RM45, and VR games are available from RM20 to RM60. Package deals start at RM79.

The revival of Yik Fong Complex reflects how a mix of nostalgia and modern entertainment can breathe new life into long-standing landmarks, reconnecting them with the local community.