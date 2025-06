AMSTERDAM, June 11 — The “unchecked expansion” of social media platforms is driving an unprecedented global mental health crisis in kids and teens, a children’s NGO said today, calling for urgent coordinated action worldwide.

The KidsRights report said one in seven children and adolescents aged between 10 and 19 suffered mental health issues, with the global suicide rate at six per 100,000 for those aged 15-19.

Even these high rates represent “the tip of the iceberg” as suicide is widely under-reported due to stigma, according to the Amsterdam-based group.

“This year’s report is a wake-up call that we cannot ignore any longer” said Marc Dullaert, KidsRights chairman.

“The mental health... crisis among our children has reached a tipping point, exacerbated by the unchecked expansion of social media platforms that prioritise engagement over child safety,” he added.

The report said what it termed “problematic” social media use was on the rise, with a direct link between heavy internet use and suicide attempts.

However, blanket bans are not the answer, the group warned.

Australia passed a law to ban social media use for under-16s.

“Such blanket bans may infringe on children’s civil and political rights,” including access to information, said the report.

The group urged “comprehensive child rights impact assessments” at a global level for social media platforms, better education for kids, and improved training for mental health professionals.

The report seized on the popularity of Netflix sensation Adolescence, which highlighted some of the toxic content kids view online.

The mini-series “demonstrated global awareness of these issues, but awareness alone is insufficient,” said Dullaert.

“We need concrete action to ensure that the digital revolution serves to enhance, not endanger, the wellbeing of the world’s 2.2 billion children,” he said. “The time for half-measures is over.” — AFP

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).

Contact Befrienders KL at 03-7627 2929, or 04-2910 100 in Penang, or 05-2380 485 in Ipoh, or 088-335 793 in Kota Kinabalu.

Those suffering from problems can reach out to: Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Talian Kasih (15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999); Jakim’s Family, Social and Community care centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214); and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur (03-7627 2929 or visit www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers and operating hours).