MECCA, June 2 — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has activated the world’s largest cooling system, with a total capacity of 155,000 refrigeration tonnes.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the cooling system aims to provide a comfortable and spiritually uplifting environment for millions of pilgrims arriving from around the world as part of its intensive preparations for the 1446 AH Haj season.

The Grand Mosque is served by two main cooling stations: the Shamiya station, with a capacity of 120,000 tonnes, and the Ajyad station, with 35,000 tonnes, both covering the extensive expansions and vast areas within the Grand Mosque.

These systems maintain moderate temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, utilising advanced air purification technologies that remove 95 per cent of impurities to ensure ideal air quality for pilgrims.

The authority also conducts proactive and continuous maintenance operations, including spare parts replacement, worksite safety assurance, and efficient resource management to meet the high operational demands during the Haj season and support the sustainability of services within the Grand Mosque.

The authority emphasises that these efforts are part of a comprehensive vision aimed at elevating the pilgrim experience and providing the highest levels of comfort and tranquillity during ritual performance, especially given the potentially harsh weather conditions at certain times of the season. — Bernama-SPA