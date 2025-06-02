KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — When you think of international authors like J.K. Rowling, Stephenie Meyer, and George R.R. Martin, it’s evident their books have captivated global audiences, including readers in Malaysia.

Closer to home, Malaysian authors like Hanna Alkaf and Tan Twan Eng have also left their mark with English-language titles such as The Weight of Our Sky and The Garden of Evening Mists.

Whether international or local, Malaysians appear to have a growing appreciation for English-language literature.

This raises an important question: how do Bahasa Malaysia (BM) books compare, and are they resonating just as strongly with local readers?

Speaking to Malay Mail, a local bookstore revealed that in 2024, BM titles accounted for 36 per cent of their sales, while English-language books made up the remaining 64 per cent.

Amir Muhammad said outside of bookshops nationwide, BM titles sell more than English books. — Picture by Choo Choy May

BM titles still dominate overall

However, Malaysian writer Amir Muhammad, 52, believes this might only reflect certain bookstores.

“Anyone who has visited the KL International Book Fair (KLIBF), which attracts over a million visitors annually, would see how significant the local BM market is,” he said.

At the 2025 KLIBF, Bookiut under the PTS Media Group reported that BM titles made up around 90 per cent of their sales in just four days, with English-language books accounting for only 10 to 20 per cent.

Similarly, Iman Publication reported that about 85 per cent of their sales were BM books, particularly in popular genres like comics and self-help.

Fatin Syamimy, 35, CEO of Iman Publication, said that bookstore sales only offer part of the picture.

“In recent years, especially with online shopping, platforms like Shopee have become a popular avenue for publishers to sell their books,” she said.

“From what I know, at least nine or ten publishers focusing on BM titles are now actively selling through these platforms.”

Fatin Syamimy, speaking from a publisher’s perspective, noted that the majority of the Malaysian audience is reading more BM titles compared to English ones. — Picture courtesy of Fatin Syamimy

More BM authors, fewer English-language writers

Fatin also noted that BM authors outnumber English-language writers in Malaysia.

“At Iman Publication, we publish in both BM and English, but it’s relatively harder to find local authors writing in English compared to Malay,” she said.

For context, only 15 to 20 per cent of Iman Publication’s titles are in English, including novels and non-fiction works.

Amir agreed, adding that BM authors tend to enjoy larger audiences.

“For example, which Malaysian English-language author has over 100,000 followers on any platform? I can name at least a dozen BM writers who do,” he said.

Visitors browsing a wide selection of books at the Iman Publication booth during KLIBF 2025. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

BM publishing is thriving

Far from declining, the BM publishing scene is thriving, driven largely by social media platforms like TikTok.

“The younger generation — Gen Z — is engaging with BM books through TikTok, where some titles have sold over 10,000 copies just via the platform,” Fatin said.

Amir pointed out that BM books continue to dominate where it matters most — sales.

“For example, no local English title can sell 100,000 copies in 25 minutes, which is exactly what happened with Teme Abdullah’s new novel,” he said.

The evolving publishing scene

Authors like Syameen Khalili, 46, and Iqbal Rafiuddin, 32, noted that the Malaysian publishing industry has evolved significantly.

“BM readers today welcome stories that cross genres, such as science fiction or thrillers, infused with elements of romance or comedy,” said Syameen.

Iqbal added that the market now features a wider variety of genres, moving beyond the romance and horror-heavy offerings of a decade ago.

“Publishers today are bold enough to print works that were previously deemed unsellable,” he said.

‘Ayah, Ini Arahnya ke Mana, ya?’ by Khoirul Trian caught the attention of visitors at KLIBF 2025. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

Striking a balance

So, are Malaysians reading more English or BM books?

While English-language titles have made strides in reaching international audiences, BM books dominate the local market.

“In the context of the international market, BM books require more effort to achieve milestones on par with English titles,” said Iqbal.

Fatin concluded that while English-language books gain visibility abroad, the majority of Malaysians still gravitate towards BM books, particularly in commercial fiction.

“BM non-fiction remains focused on topics like Islam, business, and local politics, while non-fiction in English often covers broader subjects,” added Amir.

This year’s book fair bears the theme ‘Buku: Membaca, Memimpin’, ended yesterday after starting on May 23, with over 1,000 exhibition booths by almost 300 local and foreign publishers.