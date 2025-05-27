KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The spirit of Asean unity serves as the main inspiration behind the official theme song for the Asean Summit 2025, titled “Our Land, Our Home,” which seeks to bring together the region’s diverse cultures and backgrounds through a single melody.

Composer Datuk Mokhzani Ismail said the song, performed by acclaimed singer Aina Abdul, was completed in two weeks and aims to convey a message of regional solidarity through strong melodies and meaningful lyrics.

“This song must embody the soul of Asean. I studied the roles, histories and backgrounds of the member states to ensure every note represents the region’s unity in diversity,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mokhzani said Aina was selected for her clear English diction and ability to deliver deep emotional expression, which are crucial in ensuring the message resonates at the international level.

“Once Aina agreed, I composed the melody to match her vocal range. This is more than just a song, it is the collective voice of Asean,” he said.

The lyrics were penned by Rafiza Rahman, an administrative and diplomatic officer at the Communications Ministry, who chose the title “Our Land, Our Home” to strengthen the message of unity in diversity.

Although the composition incorporates global musical influence, traditional elements are woven in the final part of the song as a tribute to the region’s cultural roots.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram post, Aina described the opportunity to perform the theme song for a prestigious regional summit as a great honour.

The 31-year-old singer also expressed her gratitude to all who contributed to the project.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this beautiful piece... and thank you for having me. What an honour... Alhamdulillah,” she wrote.

The 46th Asean Summit is held under Malaysia’s chairmanship this year, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability. This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama