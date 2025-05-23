SEREMBAN, May 23 — Difficulty in obtaining halal soy-based products prompted a retired soldier to start producing them himself 30 years ago.

Zuhaymee Mustapa, 56, said his concerns over the hygiene and preparation of commercially sold products inspired him to create a trusted option for consumers, especially Muslims.

“Back then, it was quite hard to find soy products made by Muslims. I thought it would be great to start something that focuses on quality over quantity, so the products would have a unique taste, texture, and most importantly, be halal.

“It used to be hard to get halal white tofu and puffed tofu made by Bumiputeras. That’s what drove me to keep going. I want to make sure our products stay on the market,” said Zuhaymee, who retired from the Malaysian Armed Forces in 2001, to Bernama.

Worker Muhammad Haziq Maceri measuring soybeans before placing them into a grinder at the Mie Soya Enterprise factory in Taman Jujur, Sikamat, recently. — Bernama pic

The owner of Mie Soya Enterprise said his three workers had also been taught to maintain cleanliness and to start their work by reciting verses from the Quran as a way of seeking blessings in the business.

The father of three also assured consumers that every product from his company had been certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Recalling his early days in the business, Zuhaymee said he had started by selling soy milk and taufu fa on a small scale in 1995, delivering them door to door and at night markets using a tricycle.

Mie Soya Enterprise worker Mohammad Faizal Zainuddin pouring soybean mixture into moulds to form tofu blocks before cooling and cutting at the factory in Taman Jujur, Sikamat, recently. — Bernama pic

Determined to expand his business, he set up a factory in Taman Jujur, Sikamat, to process soy-based products including white tofu, fried tofu, tempeh (fermented soybeans), and puffed tofu, which has been operating since 2006.

“I used to make all the products at home before opening the factory. I received assistance worth RM20,000 from the Seremban District Agriculture Department and a grant from the Ministry of Finance, which helped me grow the business,” he said.

The Kedah native admitted that breaking into the market was challenging, especially as soy products were commonly linked to the Chinese community, but through hard work and a commitment to quality, he has now won over many customers.

“It wasn’t easy for us to break into the market at first, but Alhamdulillah, our products are now known not just in Negeri Sembilan but in almost every state except Sabah and Sarawak because of the long distance and the risk of damage during shipping,” he said.

Mie Soya Enterprise worker Siti Faizah Hamdan (centre) cutting tofu blocks during the production process at the factory in Taman Jujur, Sikamat, recently. — Bernama pic

Zuhaymee said that every day, they produced 6,000 pieces of tempeh, 2,000 pieces of white tofu, 8,000 pieces of puffed tofu and 2,000 pieces of fried tofu for retailers, including restaurants, adding that the soybeans used were imported from Canada and the United States.

Asked about the challenges he faced in the business, Zuhaymee, assisted by his wife Nor Aza Jais, 50, said they once lost thousands of ringgit when a power outage spoiled 60 litres of soymilk.

“We take it as a lesson that keeps us prepared for whatever might come, and we try to stay positive. I hope we can continue making halal products,” he said.

Zuhaymee said those interested in buying his products can visit his factory, which is open daily except Sundays from 8.30am to 1pm. — Bernama