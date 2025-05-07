BANGKOK, May 7 — A brief video of an Israeli tourist arguing at a cafe in Koh Phangan has sparked widespread backlash across Thailand’s social media platforms.

The 15-second clip, first posted by the Koh Phangan Conscious Community Facebook page, shows the tourist refusing to remove her shoes before entering the cafe, defying a common Thai cultural norm.

When confronted, the woman shouted, “My money built your country,” a remark that many Thais saw as deeply disrespectful.

The incident triggered a strong online reaction, with many users citing it as an example of increasing frustration over the behaviour of foreign tourists, especially Israelis, in Thailand.

It also revived discussions about earlier controversies involving Israeli travellers, prompting reminders of past advisories by the Israeli embassy urging respectful conduct.