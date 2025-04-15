CHUKAI, April 15 — The Firefly Sanctuary project in Kampung Yak Yah stands not only as a symbol of environmental conservation but also as a driver of local economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the RM5.3 million initiative, which began in 2019, was fully completed in April last year.

Funded entirely by the Federal government, the project aims to conserve, restore and rehabilitate the firefly population within the Sungai Chukai ecosystem.

“This project was implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) under the Landscape Conservation Programme through the National Landscape Department, in collaboration with the Kemaman Municipal Council,” she said after launching the sanctuary yesterday.

As part of efforts to protect the firefly habitat, 200 mangrove trees, 2,000 berembang trees (Mangrove Apple) and 500 nipah palms were planted along the river.

Also present was state Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

Aiman Athirah elaborated that the sanctuary is equipped with a range of facilities, such as a jetty for visitors, an information centre and boat services for guided river tours.

The Firefly Sanctuary project in Kampung Yak Yah. — Bernama pic

It has also been recognised as one of Malaysia’s leading firefly-viewing destinations due to the presence of the Pteroptyx tener species, fireflies known for their rare and captivating ability to flash in synchrony.

“This remarkable phenomenon is extremely rare, making it a significant draw for nature enthusiasts and eco-tourists,” she said.

She added that the sanctuary will also function as a hub for research, environmental education and volunteer-led conservation initiatives. — Bernama