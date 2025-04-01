LONDON, April 1 — Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, claims she has only days to live after a serious vehicle accident.

She shared on social media that a school bus had crashed into her car at 110km/h as she was slowing for a turn, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a head injury.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she wrote, adding that she wanted to see her children one last time.

Giuffre also expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life.”

Her father, Sky Roberts, responded with a message of support, saying, “Virginia my daughter, I love you and [am] praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life.”

According to The Guardian, a spokesman for Giuffre confirmed that she had been in a serious accident and was receiving medical care.

Giuffre, known for her allegations against Epstein and Prince Andrew, was last reported living in Australia, with social media posts placing her in Perth in early March.

Western Australia police and St John Ambulance WA stated they had no recent records of an accident involving a bus and a car.

The Epstein scandal centres on the late American financier, who sexually abused and trafficked underage girls. He maintained a network of powerful and wealthy associates.

Allegations of sexual abuse involved high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew. Epstein faced federal charges but died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial.

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in 2021, alleging that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the royal for sexual abuse when she was 17, a claim Andrew denied before settling the case out of court in 2022 without admitting liability.