TASEK GELUGOR, March 29 — Many dodol (a traditional Malay sweet) entrepreneurs today have switched to modern machines for faster and more efficient production.

However, Zamri Sulaiman, the owner of Dodol Tok Nah, remains committed to the traditional method, using firewood to preserve the authentic taste and texture of his dodol.

This dedication to tradition has kept his brand, which has been in business for 27 years, a favourite among customers.

Zamri, 52, inherited the original dodol recipe from his mother, Aznah @ Rabiah Hamid, 85. What sets his dodol apart is not just the recipe but also the carefully selected ingredients, the meticulous stirring technique, and the precise fire control that ensures a perfect balance of flavour and texture.

“Making traditional dodol is a meticulous process because we strive to maintain the same taste as in the past. The challenge lies in the slow, manual stirring, which relies entirely on human effort.

“Fire control is also crucial throughout the process to ensure the dodol remains soft, doesn’t burn, and develops the right consistency without becoming crusty.

“Every step in the process follows specific techniques and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to achieve the right taste, texture, and that distinct smoky aroma — just like the dodol people enjoyed in the past,” Zamri said when met by Bernama in Kampung Jarak Tengah recently.

The youngest of five siblings, Zamri shared that the uniqueness of Dodol Tok Nah lies in the ingredients used, with 80 per cent of them are processed by him and completely free from preservatives.

He explained that the main ingredient, glutinous rice flour, is made from glutinous rice that he grinds using a machine, while the coconut milk is extracted by hand from coconuts sourced from trees he leases — an approach that not only lowers production costs but also helps keep dodol prices stable, especially amid rising market prices, with coconut milk now reportedly reaching RM20 per kilogramme.

Beyond preserving tradition, Zamri’s business also provides job opportunities for villagers, allowing them to generate additional income-something his mother and late father, Sulaiman Lebai Matt, always encouraged.

Never one to shy away from sharing his knowledge, Zamri revealed that in addition to glutinous rice flour and coconut milk, the key ingredients that give his dodol its signature creamy and rich flavour include brown sugar, white sugar, salt, and coconut water.

“My late father always reminded me to make dodol as if we were going to eat it ourselves, and that principle has guided me to this day,” he said, adding that the business was passed down to his second brother, Ahmad Tarmizi, 63, and is now continued by his nephews.

According to Zamri, he has already received orders for 4,500 kilogrammes (kg) of dodol, equivalent to 150 cauldrons, with each cauldron producing 30kg, for the coming Raya.

“The stirring process alone takes two and a half hours to ensure the dodol is fully cooked to perfection,” he said.

The Dodol Tok Nah brand has also grown significantly, with more than 200 agents nationwide and demand extending to customers in Singapore and Brunei.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafizi Shaari, 31, representing the third generation, expressed his dedication to preserving the Dodol Tok Nah legacy.

He believes the traditional method of making dodol should not be lost, especially given its growth potential.

“Many of my friends are involved in making dodol, but they prefer modern methods that use less firewood. I want to continue Tok Nah’s legacy because it would be a shame if this tradition were lost. If no one carries it on, the original recipe will disappear,” he said.

Hafizi shared that his passion was nurtured by his uncle, Zamri, who patiently taught him the skills needed to produce authentic dodol. — Bernama