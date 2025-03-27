KUCHING, March 27 — A historic event that took place 80 years ago in Bario was re-enacted this morning at Padang Merdeka here through Operation Semut, as a tribute to and in remembrance of the brave warriors who fought against the colonisers during World War II.

A thrilling parachute jump from 6,000 feet (1,829 metres) was successfully carried out by four members of the Air Special Forces (Paskau) — Air Warrant Officer Mohd Shah Rizal Md Zahid, who carried the Malaysian flag, Capt Shahrurizal Sabri (Australian flag), Flight Sergeant Ahmad Riduan Nordin (Sarawak flag) and Corporal Muhammad Fikri Azizi Faizul.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department of Sarawak (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala, said that on March 25, 1945, Special Air Service commandos from Australia, New Zealand and the Great Britain, known as Special Unit Z, parachuted into Bario early in the morning for a top-secret mission.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg greets military veterans during the 80th Commemoration of the Semut Parachute Landing 1945 at Padang Merdeka in Kuching March 27, 2025. — Bernama pic

“Eight commandos parachuted into the deep interior of Bario, behind enemy lines, to gather intelligence and train the locals to fight against the Japanese occupiers at that time.

“They had no idea what to expect as they descended through the thick morning mist and landed in Bario, with a few of them getting tangled in the trees,” he said during his speech at the 80th Commemoration of the Semut Parachute Landing 1945 at Padang Merdeka.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Gerawat said that at the time, the people of Bario were shocked by the sight, quickly shifting from awe to fear and panic as they saw human figures descending from parachutes. Some even thought it was a visitation from heaven.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (TUDM) Air Special Forces (Paskau) reenacts the parachute landing of Special Unit Z, codenamed ‘Semut’, during the 80th Commemoration of the Semut Parachute Landing 1945 at Padang Merdeka in Kuching March 27, 2025. — Bernama pic

“Now, for the Kelabit people and the descendants of Z-Force, the annual commemoration held in Bario serves to remember and honor the sacrifices and courage of our freedom fighters. It also marks the beginning of the transformation of our community, bringing us closer to the modern world.

“The events of March 25, 1945 opened up the community to modernity and education. The first school in Bario was established by the late Major Tom Harrison, leader of the Z-Force special unit, who brought an Indonesian Timorese teacher named Paul Kohuan to start the school among the Kelabit,” he said.

He added that after World War II, many in the Kelabit community joined the freedom fighters, the military and the police.

In 2013, the Kelabit community, through Rurum Kelabit Sarawak and the Sarawak Tourism Federation, held the first formal commemoration of this historic event with the installation of a memorial for the Z Force and local freedom fighters.

He said the first commemoration was attended by the last surviving member of the Z Special Unit, Jack Tredrea, who continued to attend every year until his death in 2017 at the age of 97. — Bernama