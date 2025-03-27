KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Imagine walking through a bustling public space in Malaysia and spotting a man dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, his wooden clogs softly clacking as he bends down to pick up litter.

Unusual? Definitely. But for Nik Ahmad Kashfi Nik Zamani, 30, this is his way of inspiring a cleaner and more mindful community.

Affectionately known as Kay, this young man from Kota Baru, Kelantan, has been catching attention and winning hearts on TikTok through his account, @kay.chanel52.

His videos — a blend of cultural uniqueness and environmental advocacy, have struck a chord with netizens.

“It all started about three years ago,” Kay shared. “I had just started my TikTok account and wanted to create content about cleanliness. It frustrated me to see people littering without a second thought.”

Initially, Kay filmed his efforts in casual attire, picking up trash in public areas. However, he soon realised that a more striking approach could amplify his message.

"I heard from friends that the Japanese are famously disciplined about cleanliness, so I thought, why not take a little inspiration from their culture? It wasn’t just about looking different — it was about sparking curiosity and starting conversations," he explained.

Now, dressed in his eye-catching kimono and wooden clogs, armed with a litter picker and a basket, Kay spends two to three hours a day collecting litter around popular spots in Kota Baru.

"When people see me, they often stop and ask what I'm doing. That’s when I share the message — that caring for our environment is a responsibility for everyone," he said.

Despite his passion, Kay admitted that his journey has not been without challenges. At times, he wondered if people were silently mocking him or misinterpreting his intentions.

"I even took a break because I questioned whether it was worth it. But my family and friends encouraged me to keep going, and I found my confidence again," he shared.

Kay's unconventional approach has sparked curiosity, and while some question his choice of a foreign cultural identity to deliver his message, he remains focused on his mission.

"Some people ask why I use a different cultural image for this. For me, what matters is that the message of cleanliness reaches people and makes a difference," he concluded.

For Kay, this is more than just a social media act — it is a call for a cleaner, more considerate community. — Bernama