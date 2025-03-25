PARIS, March 25 — In a chic Paris nightclub not far from the Champs-Elysees, dozens of mostly middle-aged women hit the dancefloor with barely a man in sight.

On a recent Tuesday night, the Raspoutine club hosted a packed event called Diva which is only open to female partygoers, mostly mums.

The handful of men who witnessed the enthusiastic dancing, drinking and fun were the bar staff and an entertainer.

“It’s an afterwork concept, from 7pm to 10pm, exclusively for women, mainly aimed at mothers but not only,” said promoter Constance d’Amecourt, who organises the parties with two friends.

She said it was “for those who want to relax after a workday or the after-school homework-bath-dinner rush with their kids”.

Its immediate success means the next night in April will take place in a far bigger venue.

The concept has gained prominence in recent years, particularly in Germany with events like “Mama Geht Tanzen” (“Mum Goes Dancing”) or “Mums That Rave” in Britain.

No flirting?

For the women at Diva, mums-only clubbing has many advantages, including the family-friendly hours and the general atmosphere.

“We party right away. It’s efficient, there’s no time to waste. We can go to bed early and get back to our husbands and kids,” Julie, a 37-year-old communications manager, told AFP.

“The fact that there are no men allows us to let go much more easily. We relax very quickly, without judgement, without feeling watched.

“There’s a strong sense of sisterhood among us. We’re not here to flirt or pick up anyone — we’re just here to have fun and party from 7pm to 10pm,” she added.

Isaure, a mother of two children aged five and seven, said that “with men around, women pay more attention to their appearance, worry about being judged, or feel the need to flirt. Here, we let go”.

Others find it easier to explain to their husbands that they are going to a nightclub without men.

“I think husbands are actually quite happy because they tell themselves, ‘At least my wife is just dancing,’ and they’re not jealous,” said Diva co-organiser Lucie de Gorcuff. “They know it’s just a night out with friends.”

Ready for bed

Security appears to be a big draw too, with devotees not worrying about having their drinks spiked with drugs, for example.

“Some women appreciate not being bothered by men, who can sometimes be a bit pushy at parties,” explained Kelly Foret, 32, who works in real estate and launched “Mum and Her Friends” parties in the western city of Nantes.

“When I go out, I never take my eyes off my drink for fear that someone might slip something into it. Here, we feel safe,” she explained.

At Diva, drinks are left unattended on tables.

At the bar, guests sip alcohol-free champagne, wine and soft drinks such as iced tea.

The entrance fee is 45 euros (RM230) which includes drinks and a light buffet featuring salmon, fruit, cherry tomatoes and macarons.

At 10pm, late French-Italian pop icon Dalida’s classic “Mourir sur scene” (Dying on Stage”) plays, bringing the night to a close.

“It feels like it’s already 2am,” said Indre, a mother-of-two.

“But we’re neither drunk nor exhausted. By 11pm, I’ll be in bed, and tomorrow at 7am, I’ll be ready to make my kids’ breakfast,” added Elisabeth. — AFP