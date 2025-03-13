PARIS, March 13 — With on-board incidents on the rise, more and more airlines are deciding to ban the use of power bank battery packs in their aircraft cabins. Others are opting for strict conditions of use.

In view of the fire risks associated with the use of lithium battery power banks, several airlines have decided to ban their use and charging on board their fleets. The most recent, Thai Airways, has announced that this measure will come into force on March 15, 2025. From that date onwards, it will still be possible to carry them in the cabin, but no longer to use them.

Lithium batteries present a major risk when damaged or defective. A short circuit can cause rapid overheating, resulting in a fire that is difficult to contain in flight. In recent years, several incidents have highlighted these dangers.

One of the most recent occurred on January 28, 2025, when an aircraft belonging to the South Korean airline Air Busan was severely damaged at Gimhae International Airport after a faulty external battery pack caught fire. In response, Air Busan has imposed new safety rules: battery packs may no longer be stowed in overhead compartments, and must be kept on passengers themselves.

Other South Korean airlines have followed suit. Korean Air also allows power banks in the cabin, but only if passengers keep them on their person for the entire flight. For its part, Asiana Airlines requires batteries to be placed in a transparent ziplock bag and carried in-person.

Like Thai Airways, other Asian airlines have decided to ban the use of external batteries onboard their aircraft in the coming days. These include AirAsia, EVA Air and China Airlines. More generally, the transport of these batteries is subject to numerous constraints. French airlines Air France and Transavia, for example, authorise the carriage of external batteries or power banks in the cabin, subject to certain conditions. However, it is strictly forbidden to transport these batteries in the hold. — ETX Studio