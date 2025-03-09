PONTIAN, March 9 — From dazzling on the football field to running a drinks stall, former national player Mohammad Gopi Rizqi, 36, has found success selling beverages in front of his house in Kampung Api-Api here this Ramadan, with over 150 packets sold daily.

He started selling corn juice and air mata kucing as a trial run, given that he is not playing football this Ramadan following the conclusion of the 2024 Malaysia M3 League season.

On the first day, he sold only about 30 packets of both drinks, but the demand surged after his venture went viral on social media.

“Alhamdulillah, there is always sustenance. At first, I started selling these drinks just to pass the time during Ramadan and earn some extra cash for Aidilfitri. But due to the overwhelming response, I’m now considering making it a source of income even after the festive season.

“I was also surprised to see fans coming from far away just to buy my drinks. Now, besides preparing orders, I also spend time chatting and taking photos with them,” he told Bernama.

Inspired by the success of popular comedian Amir Raja Lawak, who also sells corn juice, Gopi said he is now thinking about his future in business, as footballers his age are usually nearing the end of their careers.

He also did not expect his drink business to catch the attention of his former employer, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) team owner Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“I received a call from Tunku Ismail, who is the Johor Regent, last Thursday and was asked to meet him in Johor Baru on Friday.

“I never imagined TMJ (Tunku Ismail) would still recognise me, as my last season with JDT was in 2017. It was a mix of emotions — joy, gratitude and pride — that His Royal Highness still remembers me,” he said.

Meanwhile, local football fan Zafarullah Abdullah, 42, travelled from Gelang Patah, Iskandar Puteri, just to buy Gopi’s drinks and meet the winger, known for his agility on the field.

For Ruslee Ishak, 52, from Tanjung Piai, the experience of meeting his favourite player was an unexpected delight, as he never thought he would get the chance to chat and take selfies with him, having only watched him play from the stands before.

During his prime, Gopi played for several teams, including Pahang (2010-2015), Selangor (2016), JDT (2017-2018), Melaka United (2018) and the Royal Malaysia Police (2019). He also represented Harimau Malaya from 2012 to 2015. — Bernama