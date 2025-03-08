NEW YORK, March 8 — Nasa has succeeded in picking up GPS signals on the surface of the Moon for the first time. This breakthrough paves the way for new opportunities in the future exploration of Earth’s natural satellite.

This breakthrough was made possible by LuGRE (Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment) technology, developed in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency and carried on board the Blue Ghost lander developed by Firefly Aerospace.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, after a successful landing on the Moon, LuGRE was able to pick up signals from several GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) constellations, which are groups of satellites orbiting the Earth that specialise in positioning and navigation.

By connecting to the (US) GPS and (European) Galileo constellations, the spacecraft was able to be precisely located on the surface of the Moon, at a distance of just over 360,000 km from Earth.

This is a significant breakthrough, particularly in the context of future lunar missions.

Indeed, the ability to pick up GPS signals directly on the Moon should enable the development of autonomous navigation systems, with the various space vehicles able to determine their position without the assistance of ground control stations.

In addition, ever more precise localization will also facilitate landings and the management of all movements on the ground.

Finally, the exact location of the Moon’s various natural resources will be easier to determine, simplifying extraction efforts.

This world first paves the way for safer and more efficient exploration of the Moon in the years to come.

Last year, the US space agency completed a series of tests involving the exchange of data via laser communications between Earth and the International Space Station.

The aim was to prepare as best as possible for communication with the astronauts who will set foot on the lunar surface in a few years’ time, for example, by means of high-definition video calls.

Note that the crew of the next US lunar mission is not expected to take off before 2027 or even 2028. — ETX Studio