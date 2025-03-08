BANGKOK, March 8 — Thai Airways and AirAsia have introduced new restrictions on power bank usage following an increase in cabin fire incidents.

According to The Nation, Thai Airways has announced a complete ban on using or charging power banks during flights, effective March 15, while still allowing passengers to carry them in hand luggage within specified capacity limits.

AirAsia has also enforced a ban on charging devices with power banks onboard, requiring passengers to ensure their power banks are clearly labelled, in good condition, and meet IATA safety standards.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), power banks must not exceed 160 Wh (32,000 mAh), with only two units per passenger permitted for those between 100-160 Wh.

The restrictions follow similar moves by airlines in South Korea and Taiwan, which have tightened rules on power bank storage and in-flight usage due to fire risks linked to lithium batteries.

Both airlines and regulators reiterated the importance of checking power bank capacity and condition before boarding to ensure flight safety.