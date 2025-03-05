LONDON, March 5 — Scientists working to bring back the woolly mammoth have successfully created genetically modified mice with thick, woolly coats.

According to a report in The Guardian, the team at Colossal Biosciences edited the genes of mice to mimic traits found in mammoths, including hair texture and fat metabolism for cold tolerance.

“It does not accelerate anything but it’s a massive validating point,” said Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal.

The researchers altered multiple genes at once, introducing changes expected to produce mammoth-like traits such as golden-brown, long, and woolly hair.

Despite the modifications, the mice maintained similar body mass, and their cold resistance has yet to be tested.

Experts praised the technical achievement but cautioned that reviving a mammoth would require far more complex genetic modifications.

Some scientists remain sceptical, however, arguing that the resources would be better spent on preventing species extinction rather than attempting de-extinction.

Colossal Biosciences said it remains committed to its goal of producing a woolly mammoth hybrid by 2028, but many in the scientific community remain dubious of this timeline.