GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — A biennale refers to a large-scale art exhibition or music festival held every two years.

The term ‘biennale’ is derived from the Italian word for ‘biennial,’ meaning an event that occurs once every two years. It was originally used to describe the first art exhibition in Venice.

The inaugural biennale took place in Venice in 1893 as an international art exhibition, drawing over 200,000 visitors.

Since then, the Venice Biennale has been held every two years with great success, now attracting around 600,000 international visitors.

People visit the Giudecca Women's Prison hosting the Holy See pavilion during the pre-opening of the 60th Venice Biennale art show, on April 18, 2024 in Venice. — AFP pic

Considered one of the most prestigious art exhibitions globally, the Venice Biennale showcases art, architecture, and performances that explore political, cultural, and social issues.

The event, often spanning six months, is known for setting global trends and launching the careers of numerous pioneering artists and architects.

The exhibition typically features contemporary art by international artists, all linked by a common curatorial theme for that year’s event.

A visitor looks at the Dubai installation during the press preview of the London Design Biennale 2023 at Somerset House, central London. — AFP pic

It is important to distinguish a biennale from art fairs. Unlike art fairs, which focus on selling artwork, biennales are platforms for showcasing art and fostering discourse on culture, social, economic, and political ideas.

Additionally, a biennale differs from a regular art exhibition in its large scale and the fact that it often takes place across multiple venues.

Since the inception of the Venice Biennale, similar events have been launched worldwide. Today, over 300 biennales take place regularly, with the majority held in Europe, followed by Asia and the Americas.

These biennales have played a key role in raising awareness of art and reaching new audiences globally.

A woman visits the 2025 edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah. — Pic by AFP

Beyond providing a platform for international artistic dialogue, biennales offer local artists and communities the opportunity to engage with diverse art practices from around the world.

They are also known to improve international relations through cultural exchange and have stimulated tourism in host cities.

In recent years, more biennales have been held in Asia, including neighbouring Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok, as well as Gwangju, Shanghai and Tokyo.

A man looks at an artwork titled ‘Kalpana’s Warriors’ by Shahidul Alam during the Kuala Lumpur Biennale 2017 event at the National Visual Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Malaysia has also hosted biennales. The Langkawi Art Biennale was held in 2014, and the Kuala Lumpur Biennale took place in 2017.

The 2014 Langkawi Art Biennale featured 250 artists and sculptors from 38 countries. This year, a Langkawi Art Biennale 2025 will be held in July, showcasing 40 Malaysian artists and 72 international artists.