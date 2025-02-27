TOKYO, Feb 27 — It’s officially Pokémon Day on February 27 each year, which also happens to be today.

29 years ago Nintendo released the very first Pokémon games — Pokémon Red & Green and thus began what is one of the biggest media franchises in the world.

Are there new Pokémon games to look forward to?

Well today is also the day to find out as Nintendo has announced a new Pokémon Presents, the update of what’s going on in the Pokémon world.

You can tune in tonight on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 10pm and what is probably on the cards is the announcement of the next game after Pokémon Violet and Scarlet that came out in 2022 so it’s high time for a new game.

Also on the cards is likely updates on events or features in current Pokémon apps such as the recently-launched Pokémon TCG Pocket mobile game or perhaps we might be surprised with another new mobile game, who knows?

In the meantime, the Pokémon Concierge Netflix show is free to watch on YouTube from now until March 9 or you could watch the Pokémon Horizons TV show that’s also on the official YouTube channel instead.