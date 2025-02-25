KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — It is not uncommon to hear about individuals suffering a stroke while in the bathroom. Some of these cases can result in death, especially if the victims concerned are living alone.

Experts say while stroke patients can be saved if they receive emergency treatment immediately, there is a risk of death when it occurs in the bathroom due to the risk of falling, which can lead to injuries such as head trauma.

A stroke may also leave a person unable to move or call for help, preventing them from leaving the bathroom and worsening their condition.

Despite these risks, experts note that strokes occurring in the bathroom account for only about four per cent of total reported stroke cases.

Definition of stroke

There are three main types of stroke: ischemic stroke, which accounts for approximately 78 per cent of cases; haemorrhagic stroke (18 per cent); and transient ischemic attack, which occurs in about two per cent of cases.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur neurologist Dr Ahmad Shahir Mawardi said stroke, from a medical perspective, is a health condition caused by a blockage in the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain.

This blockage prevents the affected part of the brain from receiving sufficient oxygen, leading to the death of brain cells.

“A stroke can occur when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, depriving brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, ultimately causing brain damage within minutes,” he told Bernama.

He said individuals with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and obesity, as well as unhealthy habits, are more susceptible to stroke.

Why it occurs in the bathroom

Elaborating on why strokes often occur in the bathroom, Dr Ahmad Shahir said most people visit the bathroom after waking up in the morning when the blood pressure is usually higher.

“This increases the risk of stroke, especially among those who are already vulnerable,” he said, explaining that bathing with hot water can cause blood vessels to expand, leading to a sudden drop in blood pressure, which may reduce blood flow to the brain.

Another risk factor for a bathroom stroke is bathing in cold water, which can cause blood vessels to constrict suddenly, increasing blood pressure and the risk of a blood vessel rupture in the brain — a condition known as haemorrhagic stroke.

As a preventive measure, Dr Ahmad Shahir advised people to bathe with lukewarm water and avoid bathing in water that’s too hot or cold.

The neurologist said strokes can also occur in the bathroom due to sudden changes in posture, such as standing up too quickly after sitting or squatting for an extended period while using the toilet.

This situation, he added, can cause a sudden drop in blood pressure, reducing oxygen supply to the brain and triggering a stroke.

“Stand up slowly from a sitting or squatting position. Also, ensure adequate fibre intake to prevent constipation,” he advised.

Dr Ahmad Shahir said stroke can also be triggered when a person, particularly if he or she is constipated, strains while passing stool.

He said straining too hard can increase pressure in the chest cavity, disrupting blood flow to the brain and potentially triggering a stroke, especially in individuals with high blood pressure or heart problems.

Symptoms

“If you have a history of high blood pressure or heart problems, be extra cautious in the bathroom and inform family members if you feel dizzy or weak,” he said, adding that not all elderly individuals who collapse in the bathroom die due to a stroke. In some cases, the cause may be a heart attack, lung issues or other medical conditions.

Dr Ahmad Shahir also advised the public to be aware of stroke symptoms, which can be easily remembered using the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T, adding the signs appear suddenly and that not all patients will experience them simultaneously.

The letter ‘B’ stands for Balance, referring to a sudden loss of balance. ‘E’ is for Eyes, indicating sudden blurred or impaired vision; ‘F’ stands for Face, where the face may droop on one side and the individual may not be able to smile properly; ‘A’ is for Arms, where the patient feels too weak or numb to lift both arms; and ‘S’ is for Speech, where the affected person may have slurred or unclear speech and struggles to understand others.

As for the last letter ‘T’, the neurologist said: “T stands for Time, meaning it is crucial to seek immediate medical help. Take the patient to the nearest hospital if you notice any of these symptoms as every minute is crucial in minimising long-term effects.

“Additional warning signs include sudden confusion, a severe headache, numbness, tingling or weakness on one side of the body, face, arm or leg.”

He said when a person has a transient ischemic attack, the symptoms usually disappear within one to five minutes.

“However, even if they subside, you should still consult a doctor for further evaluation,” he stressed.

He added although strokes cannot be entirely predicted or prevented, certain steps can be taken to reduce the risks. These include avoiding smoking and alcohol, maintaining healthy blood pressure and keeping cholesterol levels in check. — Bernama