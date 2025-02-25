WASHINGTON, Feb 25 — Elon Musk’s SpaceX is preparing for the next test flight of its Starship megarocket on Friday, following a dramatic mid-air explosion over the Caribbean during its last trial.

A launch window from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, opens at 5.30pm (2330 GMT/7.30am Saturday), pending regulatory approval.

It will mark the eighth test flight of Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, with SpaceX broadcasting the launch live via webcast.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Starship after its previous flight on January 16 ended with the upper stage disintegrating in a fiery cascade over Turks and Caicos, prompting cleanup and recovery efforts for fallen debris.

Under standard procedures, SpaceX must either complete its “mishap investigation” — which the FAA must review and approve — or request an early return to flight before the probe is finalised.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a query about the status of the investigation.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, Musk frequently accused the FAA of excessive scrutiny of SpaceX over safety and environmental concerns.

Now, as President Donald Trump’s closest advisor, the world’s richest man faces allegations of wielding undue influence over regulatory agencies overseeing his companies.

For the upcoming flight, SpaceX has implemented numerous upgrades to the upper-stage spaceship that the company says enhance reliability and performance.

The mission is expected to last just over an hour and will include another attempt to catch the booster stage using the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms—a feat SpaceX has successfully executed twice, including during the last flight.

Additionally, the company will attempt to deploy Starlink simulators, designed to mimic next-generation Starlink satellites. These simulators will burn up upon atmospheric re-entry.

Starship plays a crucial role in Musk and SpaceX’s long-term vision of colonising Mars. Meanwhile, NASA is awaiting a modified version of the rocket to serve as a lunar lander for its Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

Before these ambitious goals can be realised, SpaceX must first prove Starship is flightworthy and safe for crewed missions. The company also needs to demonstrate the capability for complex in-orbit refuelling — using other Starships as fuel tankers — to enable long-distance space travel. — AFP