KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Clinique has launched the Even Better Clinical™ Dark Spot Clearing Serum, the fourth generation of its bestselling brightening serum.

The new formula includes the proprietary molecule UP302 and Pure Niacinamide, balancing potent brightening actives with soothing ingredients.

According to Clinique, the serum is clinically proven to address six barriers to brighter-looking skin: dark spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, uneven tone, sallowness, dullness and pores.

“The texture is a little more fluid and thinner,” said Ida Wong, Clinique’s Vice President of Global Product Development. “We stayed very close to the OG, but [this] helps with the delivery of the actives.”

The formula works by exfoliating the skin’s surface, reducing excess melanin production, slowing melanin transfer, and visibly soothing irritation.

Clinique has also introduced the Even Better Clinical™ Vitamin Makeup SPF50, a light coverage foundation containing 4 per cent Vitamin B3 and five forms of Vitamin C.

The brand says the formula visibly brightens skin while providing antioxidant protection.

The foundation comes in six flexible shades and features SPF50 for sun protection.

The Even Better Clinical™ Dark Spot Clearing Serum and Even Better Clinical™ Vitamin Makeup SPF50 are now available in stores and online.

Customers can purchase them from Clinique’s official website, as well as its Lazada and Shopee flagship stores.

Customers can also visit selected Clinique outlets for exclusive promotions and skin services at Clinique Parkson 1 Utama, Clinique MidValley Southkey Johor Baru, and Clinique Gurney Plaza from February 21 to 23.

Promotions will also be available at Clinique Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur from February 28 to March 2.