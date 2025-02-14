STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 — Why do we love one person over another? It’s largely beyond reason. But, in reality, it doesn’t happen by chance. Researchers at Stockholm University have developed a novel scientific tool for assessing the state of a romantic relationship.

Dubbed the Valentine Scale, this test is composed of seven scientifically validated questions. It measures relationship satisfaction and encourages dialogue within the couple. Although relationships play a key role in well-being and quality of life, reliable and accessible tools for analyzing them are still few and far between. This scale fills that gap. “[It] makes it possible to quickly and efficiently get an idea of how a relationship is doing, without having to go through long and complicated interviews or questionnaires,” explains Per Carlbring, professor of psychology at Stockholm University, quoted in a news release.

The test explores fundamental aspects of life as a couple, such as emotional closeness, mutual trust and conflict management. Once the answers have been given, participants receive concrete recommendations and practical exercises to help strengthen their bond. And it’s not just a promise: its effectiveness has been demonstrated by two major studies involving over 1,300 people, demonstrating that its results are as reliable as those of other benchmark tools, such as the Dyadic Adjustment Scale.

But the Valentine Scale doesn’t just take stock. It also aims to improve quality of life and prevent certain psychological disorders. “[This test] can predict improvements in quality of life and contribute to a reduction in mental health problems such as anxiety and depression by quickly providing a clear picture of how the relationship is doing and thus enabling early intervention,” says Per Carlbring.

However, the researchers insist on one point: the Valentine Scale is not a crystal ball. It cannot predict a couple’s future, but serves above all as a tool for reflection and communication. If certain answers raise doubts, it’s best to discuss them to understand what’s really going on. A relationship is constantly evolving, influenced by stress, misunderstandings or external events. The important thing is to start a conversation and find ways forward together.

What better time than Valentine’s Day to take the test and have a sincere discussion with your partner? Whatever the outcome, the most important thing is to learn to understand each other better. After all, love isn’t a destination, it’s a journey. — ETX Studio