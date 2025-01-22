KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — In conjunction with the opening of Section 2 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), DC Handal has turned on another EV charger on the new highway network. The Charge Point Operator (CPO) has deployed a new DC Charger at SAE Toll Plaza on WCE, which connects to Kesas highway. WCE’s Section 2 covers a distance of 7.2km between SKVE and SAE, and it will be toll-free for a month from January 22 to February 21, 2025.

DC Handal’s latest deployment provides EV drivers greater range confidence on WCE as they provide one of the fastest EV chargers along interstate highways.

For the SAE Toll Plaza location, DC Handal has deployed an Autel MaxiCharger DC unit with two CCS2 nozzles. The charger is capable of pushing up to 240kW or a split 120kW when two EVs are charged simultaneously.

This EV charger is priced at RM1.30 per kWh, making it cheaper than the other 3 charging locations on WCE.

DC Handal chargers are equipped with card terminals, allowing users to start charging by simply tapping their credit/debit card as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay devices. This allows ease of activation and payment without the need of downloading third party apps or requiring internet connectivity.

If you prefer to pay by app, DC Handal chargers can also be activated via ChargEV and JomCharge apps.

With the latest EV charger deployment, there are now 4 DC charging locations along WCE.

Besides SAE Toll Plaza, DC Handal has deployed a covered 400kW DC Charger with 4 charging bays at Taiping Selatan and Trong Toll Plazas. There’s also a 200kW DC Charger deployed at Assam Jawa Toll Plaza. — SoyaCincau