SYDNEY, Jan 20 — Penguins on Australia’s Phillip Island, long thought to mate for life, are experiencing a rise in divorce rates, researchers have found.

According to 10Play, a study spanning 13 breeding seasons by Monash University’s Professor Richard Reina has challenged the perception of penguin monogamy.

“In good times, they largely stick with their partners, although there’s often a bit of hanky-panky happening on the side,” Reina was quoted as saying.

“However, after a poor reproductive season, they may try to find a new partner for the next season to increase their breeding success.”

The research tracked nearly 1,000 pairs and recorded about 250 divorces, with findings linking lower divorce rates to higher breeding success.

Scientists said that penguins are more likely to switch partners in a bid to improve future breeding outcomes.

The divorce rate of the colony also emerged as a stronger predictor of reproductive success than environmental factors like habitat changes.