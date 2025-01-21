KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has appointed renowned conductor Junichi Hirokami as its new music director for its 27th season in 2025.

Hirokami, the first Asian to hold this position, will brings decades of international experience to the MPO and support its mission to nurture classical music appreciation in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maestro Junichi Hirokami as the music director of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra,” said MPO CEO Hassina Begam Abdul Gani.

“His exceptional artistry, visionary leadership and deep musical expertise will undoubtedly inspire both our musicians and audiences.”

Hirokami said he will aim to create unforgettable concert experiences and explore the orchestra’s full potential.

Hirokami’s extensive career includes leading major orchestras worldwide, such as the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra.

His upcoming performances with the MPO feature diverse themes, including “Dvořák Double,” “Chopin Festival I,” and “Holst’s The Planets: A Cosmic Symphony.”