WASHINGTON, Jan 21 — Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, faced online criticism for her choice of attire at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Emmy-winning journalist and children’s book author attended the ceremony in a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit featuring a fitted satin-trimmed blazer with a low-cut V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

According to Fox News, Sanchez skipped a blouse and wore a white lace bustier instead.

“I gasped when I saw it,” said Summer Anne Lee, a presidential fashion historian at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“I imagine this revealing lingerie moment has got to be a ‘first’ in inauguration fashion history, even if she is just an attendee and not a part of the ceremony.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2025. — Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool pic via Reuters

Sanchez completed her look with a fuzzy coat and wore her hair in a sleek updo. Her ensemble, reportedly retailing for at least US$1,800 (RM8,060), was paired with her signature smoky eye and glossy nude lips.

She also posted shots of her outfit sans coat on her Instagram account, with the caption “Winter white”.

Social media users were quick to criticise the 55-year-old’s outfit.

One X user commented, “Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another user said, “Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day.”

Others suggested her attire was more fitting for a nightclub, with one joking, “Maybe she can get one from Amazon same day shipping.”

Comparisons were also made to first lady Melania Trump, who wore a modest navy tailored silk wool coat by Adam Lippes, paired with an ivory blouse and a wide-brimmed hat.

Priscilla Chan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, among other dignitaries, attend the inauguration day of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's second Presidential term in Washington January 20, 2025. — Shawn Thew/Pool pic via Reuters

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also drew attention online for appearing to glance at Sanchez.

“Zuckerberg was out of control ogling Jeff Bezos’ fiancée!” one X user wrote.

Another quipped, “This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do.”

Sanchez, who got engaged to Bezos in May 2023 after five years of dating, has previously worn the Alexander McQueen suit at The New York Times DealBook event in December.

Trump, 78, was sworn in as the 47th president today, vowing a “revolution of common sense” as he began his term.

Prominent figures including Bezos, Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk attended the ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.