PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — OGX Networks Sdn Bhd has entered into a joint venture with China-based data centre solution provider DTCT to provide state-of-the art data centre solutions to Malaysia.

OGX Networks managing director Tan Suan Loong said the availability of cutting edge, resilient and sustainable data centres remains a significant challenge in many markets, including Malaysia.

“In Malaysia, as in many other countries around the world, businesses are increasingly relying on data centres to power their operations, scale their services and to meet the ever-growing demand of customers.

“DTCT brings decades of experience in designing and operating state-of-the art data centres across China and internationally.

OGX Networks Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Suan Loong (extreme right), Vice President of DTCT Data & Technology Jiawa Lu (second from the right) and General Manager of DTCT Malaysia Sdn Bhd Lim I-Shen (third from the right) at the signing ceremony. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“Through this joint venture, we will leverage on our combined strengths to introduce cutting edge modular data centre infrastructures to meet our customers’ needs, whether large enterprises, SMEs or government agencies,” Tan said in his speech during the joint venture launch ceremony at Le Meridien Petaling Jaya last Wednesday.

With Malaysia’s digital economy sector expanding rapidly, Tan said the present demand for secure, high-performance and reliable data centre infrastructures has never been greater.

As one of Malaysia’s leading stakeholders in the IT infrastructure space, Tan said the partnership is set to provide the Malaysian market with China’s best technology accompanied with localised expertise.

He said the partnership — driven by resources and expertise from both companies — is therefore poised to play a key role in shaping Malaysia’s digital economy landscape as demand for data continues to grow in the future.

“Our data centres will provide high-performance infrastructure that businesses need to thrive in today’s data-driven world.

“This includes high-speed connectivity, robust security, and the ability to scale rapidly to meet growing demand,” he said.

In expanding its international reach, DTCT vice president Jiawa Lu said Malaysia stood out not just as an opportunity, but as a strategic choice as well.

OGX Networks Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Suan Loong (left) and Vice President of DTCT Data & Technology Co. Ltd, Jiawa Lu at the joint venture signing ceremony. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

She said Malaysia offered advantages such as its culture and language, geographical proximity to China and market potential.

“As one of South-east Asia’s fastest-growing economies, Malaysia is ripe with opportunity.

“It combines the sophistication of a thriving market with the cost advantages of a competitive business environment.

“Malaysia is not just a starting point, it’s a cornerstone of our international vision,” she said, adding that partnership discussions with OGX began as early as January 2024.

Based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, DTCT Data & Technology Co Ltd boasts sales and service companies in over 50 Chinese cities including 10 overseas branches, providing modular data centre solutions for various sectors including finance, education, energy, policing, transportation, healthcare and enterprises.