BEIJING, Jan 20 — A 10-year-old boy in Yinchuan City, Ningxia reported his father to the police after being scolded for not completing his homework.

According to a report by CTWant, the incident occurred in Yongning County, where the primary school student, upset and frustrated, left home and borrowed a phone at a nearby shop to dial 110, China’s emergency police number.

He informed the police that his father was hiding poppy pods at home.

The police located the boy at the shop and accompanied him to his home for investigation, where they discovered eight poppy pods on the balcony.

The boy’s father admitted to possessing the poppy pods, claiming they were for medicinal purposes, and said, “I regret my actions.”

The police detained the father, and the case has been handed over to the anti-narcotics unit for further investigation.

Poppy, also known as opium poppy, is a primary source of opium and derivatives such as morphine.

Due to its dual potential for medicinal use and illicit drug production, its cultivation is regulated by law in many countries, while unauthorised possession or cultivation is considered illegal.