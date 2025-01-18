BUTTERWORTH, Jan 18 — Preparations are underway for the celebration of Pongal tomorrow at the 90-year-old Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, here in Penang.

Pongal — a traditional Tamil cultural festival — gives thanks to Mother Nature for a bountiful harvest.

The four-day celebration — which starts with Bhoghi, a spring cleaning ritual, followed by Thai Pongal, which marks a new beginning. Mattu Pongal, on the third day, honours the cows that help farmers in their work, and the final day, Kanni or Kannum Pongal — is observed by unmarried women praying for a happy matrimonial life.

The event is observed by Tamil Roman Catholics as well.

Parish priest Father Dominic Santhiyagu explained that the festival provides an opportunity for the community to express gratitude to God and embrace their cultural heritage.

“The celebration also serves as a reminder of our relationship with nature.

“It encourages sustainable practices by honouring agriculture and its role in sustaining life. The festival also prompts people to reflect on their responsibility towards the environment and share blessings with others.”

Though Pongal was celebrated on Jan 14 this year with the last day on Thursday, the church traditionally celebrates it on Sunday to allow for better community participation.

Father Dominic encouraged the younger generation to take part in the celebration, as it would help them understand different cultures and promote unity and love.

The event, which will be held at the church grounds at 5pm, will also see parishioners from the Church of the Sts Jacques Chastan & Laurent Imbert joining in the festivities, reported The Star.

S. Tony Raj, leader of the apostolate team, shared that the team has been putting up Pongal decorations at the church for the past 30 years.

The team of 12 members creates a range of decorations, using both recycled and fresh items, such as mango leaves, sugarcane, and tender coconut leaf blades.

“We place vegetables, fruits, flowers, nine grains, sugarcane, and other items around the clay pot where the ‘pongal’ is cooked.

“When the milk boils over, everyone gathers around to cheer ‘pongalo pongol’ three times to signify abundance, joy, and happiness. Rice, cashew nuts, sugar, and raisins are then added before the pongal is cooked and offered to God.”

After the pongal offering, a mass will be held, followed by a vegetarian dinner.

Cultural performances, including singing and dancing, will begin at 7pm.