KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 – The KL Tower announced today it will light up in green every evening to mark the beginning of Maghrib and Isyak prayer times in the capital city.

The initiative aims to provide a visual reminder of prayer times while fostering a sense of unity among the local community.

“This collaboration with Media Prima, including TV3, TV9, and Tonton, represents a shared commitment to promoting positive values and fostering unity.

“The green lighting is a simple yet powerful way to inspire reflection and encourage togetherness in our community,” Nazli Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd said in a statement.

The operator said the idea arose during a ceremony where a newly recorded azan, or call to prayer, was launched in collaboration with Media Prima Bhd, which owns the two TV channels and streaming platform above.

It added that it introduced the green lighting as part of its efforts to connect with the local community.