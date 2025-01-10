KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Local non-profit organisation Pusat Kreatif Kanak-Kanak (PKK) Tuanku Bainun is set to close another successful year of its Artspire programme with an exciting day of creative celebration. Expect theatre play, dynamic exhibitions, a vibrant charity bazaar, and much more — all showcasing the talent and passion of young, aspiring artists.

TIRAI 2025, which will take place this Saturday at PKK Tuanku Bainun in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, will feature underprivileged students from the Artspire programme showcasing their work after participating in the year-long sponsored arts initiative.

Among the main highlights of TIRAI 2025 is the in-house theatre production Matahari, performed by over 100 Artspire students.

Matahari tells the story of Hari, a teenage girl who yearns to reconnect with her father. Armed with a pair of binoculars, she embarks on a journey to reclaim what was once hers. It is a poignant tale of discovering happiness, even in the darkest moments, reminding us all that everyone deserves a chance at joy.

The play is written and directed by PKK Tuanku Bainun’s head of creative programme, Arsyad Azrai, alongside Artspire theatre programme educator, Maisyarah Mazlan.

The performance will showcase a vibrant mix of artistic expressions, from Malay, Chinese, and Indian dances to tari silat, complemented by musical instruments like gamelan, angklung, and 24 festive drums, along with a choir.

In addition, TIRAI 2025 promises a host of exciting activities for attendees to explore across the venue.

At the TemuTamu Hall, visitors can immerse themselves in a visual arts exhibition, get hands-on with workshops like keychain making, Batik painting, and eco-pounding, or have fun at the carnival games and photo booth.

Throughout the PKK Tuanku Bainun grounds, a vibrant charity bazaar will bring together a variety of vendors, live performances, a mini petting zoo, and even a toy donation drive, creating an atmosphere full of community spirit and entertainment.

There will also be a DIY non-toxic perfume-making workshop, along with face painting and sand art booths.

The event is open to the public but a minimum donation of RM20 is required for those wanting to catch Matahari. There will be two showtimes, the first at 12pm and the second at 4pm.

For more information about TIRAI 2025, please click here.