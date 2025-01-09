KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Rapid KL has launched trains and buses themed around the Malaysian superhero character Mechamato as part of its latest initiative to encourage the younger generation to use public transportation.

Rapid Rail (LRT) chief operating officer Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof said that through a collaboration with local animation company Monsta Studios Sdn. Bhd (Monsta), three trains and three buses have been wrapped in Mechamato-themed decals.

“This launch is part of our effort to make public transport more creative and appealing to the younger generation,” he said during the Rapid KL x Mechamato launch event at the Hang Tuah Monorail station today.

Nor Azmi also invited the public to participate in the ‘Ride & Catch: Robot Hunt with Mechamato’ activity, which started on Jan 7 and will run until May 31. Participants will have a chance to win exclusive prizes from Rapid KL x Mechamato.

“Rapid KL users who purchase the MyCity daily pass can collect a special ‘stamp rally’ passport at selected stations. By collecting at least 12 stamps from 15 stations, users will have the chance to redeem exclusive MechaTrain prizes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Monsta chief operating officer Kee Yong Pin expressed excitement about the collaboration with Prasarana to showcase characters from the country’s number one animated film on Rapid KL trains and buses to the public.

“We also hope that this collaboration will further encourage the use of public transport, especially among children and families, while fostering pride in local achievements on the global stage,” he said. — Bernama